7 p.m. vs. Brooklyn Nets • Target Center • BSN, 830-AM

Game preview: The Nets were sixth in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday night's game in Milwaukee. ... G Ben Simmons (knee) is out and four other regulars, including leading rebounder Nic Claxton, missed Thursday's game because of minor injuries. ... F Mikal Bridges (26.5 points per game) leads the team in scoring. He was acquired from Phoenix in the Feb. 9 Kevin Durant trade that also got the Nets four first-round picks. ... The Wolves are seventh in the Western Conference. ... F Jaylen Nowell (knee) and C Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) are out. ... G Anthony Edwards (24.7) is the team's top scorer.