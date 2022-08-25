Fewer than half of Minnesota students are proficient in math, as measured by statewide test scores released this week, and their reading skills have declined as schools navigated the tumultuous years of the pandemic.

The results provide the most substantive look so far of the toll on public school students — but come with the caveat that participation in the standardized tests still lags pre-pandemic levels and muddies comparisons from year to year.

Overall, about 7% of students did not take the tests this year, but the participation rate varied by grade level and student group. Before the pandemic, about 2-3% of the state's students didn't take the annual assessments.

Still, the test scores confirm what educators and families have long suspected: The remote learning in the early days of COVID-19 and disruptions due to outbreaks in the fall and winter of 2021 left students academically lagging as society returned to normal in fits and starts.

"We know that it can be seen as disheartening. This is the first time our state and every other state has had to navigate a pandemic and educate our children," Education Commissioner Heather Mueller said.

On the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments and the Minnesota Test of Academic Skills, about 45% of students tested met proficiency levels on math tests, while about 51% were proficient on reading tests.

Those scores are down from before the pandemic — with math scores taking the steepest slide. But results since 2019 make imperfect comparisons because there were no standardized tests given in 2020 and more than 20% of the state's students didn't take the tests in 2021, many of them citing pandemic complications.

Michael Rodriguez, dean of the College of Education and Human Development at the University of Minnesota, wasn't surprised to learn students had more catching up to do in math than they did in reading. He noted that children rarely take on rigorous math when they're not in class.

When they're out of school, he said, children still have access to libraries. They might also read with their parents at home.

"You don't need as much dependence on schools for reading achievement than you do in math," Rodriguez said.

That means teachers have more work to do during math lessons. And when disruptions come along — such as a two-week return to remote learning due to a spike in COVID-19 infections — it's that much more difficult to get back on track.

"We're not covering as much content in math. That shows the real need," Rodriguez said.

The data is one of the metrics the Minnesota Department of Education used to update its North Star Accountability report identifying 371 public schools that require intense support. Other factors used to pinpoint those schools include attendance, English proficiency and graduation rates.

For the first time since the report's inception in 2018, state education officials also began tracking high schools that send a high number of students to credit recovery and other alternative programs.

Department of education officials decided to trace those students through their elementary and middle school paths to identify what kind of supports to offer in the early stages of a child's education before they need more intense interventions.

"I think what we want to recognize is that this doesn't just happen," Mueller said of the various ways high schoolers end up in alternative programs.

In Duluth, where the education department identified three schools in need of intense state support, Superintendent John Magas said he and his cabinet last summer thought 2021-22 would be their "comeback year."

He expected students to bounce back and make gains on the state reading and math tests. Instead, reading scores dropped by 2 percentage points and math by about twice as much.

Rising COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter meant Magas blew through his budget for substitutes and then some. Like other districts, Duluth schools also went remote for two weeks due to a wave of staff absences and lack of substitutes.

"We weren't able to focus deeply on interventions, support for students and increasing the capacity of the system," Magas said.

He said more state funding to help cover the cost of special education and competitive wages for support staff would help the district better serve students who have the most intense academic needs.

"I would rather be able to pay the people who take care of our kids a living wage so they don't have to work two, three jobs," Magas said.

By contrast, schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan district maintained in-person instruction for the entire school year. The district has one alternative school on the state's list of those in need of support.

Director of Teaching and Learning Steve Troen said the district managed to cover for staff absences by paying teachers to sub for their colleagues.

"The goal was to get some of that sense of normalcy back," Troen said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.