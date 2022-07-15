Gov. Tim Walz said the Minnesota State Patrol will continue to step up traffic stops this weekend as part of an ongoing effort to crack down on illegal street racing, crime and gun violence in the Twin Cities.

State patrol officers made nearly 1,500 traffic stops last weekend, which led to "dozens of DWI arrests, more than 100 citations for driving without a valid license, and multiple people cited for having illegal fireworks," according to a release from the governor's office. Officers also recovered six illegal firearms.

"I am grateful to the Minnesota State Patrol and the BCA for answering the call to make our state safer for everyone," Walz said in a release. "I am proud of the coordination across our law enforcement agencies and expect these efforts will continue to be successful."

The boosted efforts follow a weekend of mayhem in Minneapolis around the July 4 holiday. Motorists shot fireworks at vehicles, condo buildings and people in the Mill District in Minneapolis. Gunfire also erupted in Boom Island Park on the Mississippi River, injuring seven people attending a large gathering there.

Since then, the State Patrol has increased its presence around the Twin Cities, adding 20 additional troopers and "aviation resources" to help catch people who fled from police, focusing resources in Minneapolis.

This weekend, from Friday through Sunday, a team of troopers will conduct "high-intensity patrols" on highways in the west metro, targeting drunk and distracted drivers and those who speed and don't wear a seat belt.