There is a cheap but valuable counterweight to the maw of holiday season consumerism, exemplified by the day after Thanksgiving — Black Friday.

All visitor fees are waived Friday to get into Minnesota's 75 state parks and recreation areas. Free Park Day happens one day each season (the next is in January). The state parks' free days aren't a new concept but originated as an alternative — or an addition — to the shopping frenzy associated with Black Friday, to anchor in nature and reap its many rewards.

Here is an opportunity to step outside the flow.

"I think this time of year offers people something different in the parks," said Sara Joy Berhow, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources' Parks and Trails Division. "I have for years involved getting on trails for peace and solitude because the parks are less busy. You can get to those quiet places and you are not there with so many people."

Berhow recommended an option for families that don't or can't get too active but still want to get outdoors: Bring s'mores supplies. All the park picnic areas have fire rings.

"One thing that we also talk a lot about internally at Parks and Trails is that there are so many health and wellness benefits for people spending time outside, whether it's rigorous activity or not," she added.

To help occasional or first-time park visitors (and even regulars), we asked some experts at their parks: What would you do if you had one day to visit? Here is what a few said:

Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park

(Soudan, Minn.)

"With one precious day, I would highly recommend hiking the Onamani Overlook Trail on the Lake Vermilion camper cabin side of our park. The 2-mile trail meanders the shoreline through old-growth forest and ancient cedars. About halfway, a high, granite outcrop provides the perfect resting place for lunch, with a stunning western view of Onamani Zaaga'Iganiin (the original Ojibwe name for Lake Vermilion — sometimes translated as "lake of the red sunset"). Here you can ponder about the centuries of humans that have traversed these waters, from the ancient cultures and fur traders to Indigenous people, and visitors that still use the lake today. Our eight camper cabins located near the trailhead are available year-round."

— Interpretive supervisor Sarah Guy-Levan

Glendalough State Park (Battle Lake, Minn.)

"Late November has fewer options than other months because the weather is typically too cold for summer activities, and the snow hasn't arrived yet for winter activities. Still, it is a great time for a hike in the woods:

A chance to walk off some pounds (and guilt) from that big Thanksgiving dinner.

No bugs! (Mosquitoes, black flies or deer flies.)

Even without leaves, the trees provide some protection from the wind.

Without leaves, you can see deeper into the forest and are more likely to see animals than other times of the year.

Sounds, including natural sounds and animal noises, travel farther and are amplified in cold air. If you are quiet, a deep patch of woods can be a real sensory experience.

The air will 'smell' fresh because smells don't travel far in the cold, and your smell sensors retreat deeper into your nose."

— Park manager Jeffrey Wiersma

Wild River State Park (Center City, Minn.)

"The park is 6,803 acres with a wilderness feel along the breathtaking St. Croix River. Pick up a trail map and choose from 35 miles of trails that allow easy access into prairie, oak forest, and riverside areas. The relatively flat, paved Old Logging Trail offers a gentle route for wheelchairs, strollers and bikes. Without leaves on the trees, the vistas are incredible. Look for bald eagles and ravens playing tag in the sky. Deer and other wildlife are frequently spotted. If you'd like a guided experience, I'll be leading a gentle nature walk for ages 8 to adult between 2-3 p.m. Friday. Meet at the visitor center, and dress for the weather. Questions: Contact me at Sean.Hoppes@state.mn.us or 651-583-2125, ext. 227."

—Interpretative naturalist Sean Hoppes

Fort Snelling State Park (St. Paul)

"Take a nice walk on Pike Island for wildlife and landscape viewing. On your trek to the tip of the island, where the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers meet, you will have chances to see 10-point bucks in amid turkeys. The trails adjacent to either river will reveal signs of beaver, river otters, foxes and more. The park may be urban but the wildlife and trail landscapes will make you feel like you are in a faraway wilderness. If the scenery is not enough, stop by the Thomas C. Savage Visitor Center to join the park naturalist for an educational program about Minnesota animals: Skins and Skulls, from 1-2 p.m. Friday."

—Outreach naturalist Kao Thao

Lake Carlos State Park (Carlos, Minn.)

"Fall is a great time to see waterfowl on the park's wetlands and lakes. Take a walk through the woods to the overlook platform on Schumacher's Slough. There have been hundreds of Canada geese, trumpeter swans and many species of ducks on it daily. With the temperatures predicted to drop and as smaller wetlands continue to freeze up, head over to the 1 ½ miles of shoreline of Lake Carlos. It is one of the deepest lakes in the state and one of the last to freeze, making it an ideal spot to see a wide variety of species during migration. Walking from the Lower Campground and around Hidden Lake is a great way to experience both lakes and many shoreline views."

— Area naturalist Ben Eckhoff

Moose Lake State Park (Moose Lake, Minn.)

"Take a walk on the Rolling Hills Trail (aka the Hiking Club Trail) and the trail along Echo Lake."

— Park supervisor Mary Brown Straka