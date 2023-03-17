Minnesota State College Southeast President Marsha Danielson received a reprimand and paid more than $5,000 in restitution after investigations found she violated system procedures.

The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities is also requiring Danielson to improve her leadership and communication skills to help create a more inclusive, trusting and respectful workplace, according to a statement from spokesperson Doug Anderson.

Danielson declined to comment Friday. She has worked since July 2021 as the president for Minnesota State College Southeast, a technical and community college that has campuses in Red Wing and Winona.

An investigation by the system's internal auditors found that Danielson had inappropriately used college-owned cars for trips between campuses and her home. The system said she didn't qualify for that because she received an $833 per month transportation and communication allowance as part of her contract. Anderson said the system required her to pay $4,921.62 in reimbursement, a figure it based on an estimated 86 round trips at 97.4 miles each.

The system also required her to pay $225 to cover the value of a Minnesota Wild ticket package. Danielson had told investigators the event was a work function that would allow her to meet with community leaders — a notion internal auditors disputed.

Anderson said Danielson has paid both.

The system also asked an outside company to investigate allegations that Danielson used profanity, racist and sexist language, and invoked stereotypes while working. In some instances, Danielson denied making the remarks, but an investigator wrote that witnesses who described the behavior were "found to be more credible."

Anderson said the system is requiring Danielson to undergo another assessment in the fall and to share the data with the chancellor and the vice chancellor for human resources. "Actions and plans developed to improve her performance and overall effectiveness in ensuring and demonstrating mutual trust, respect, care, and appreciation for employees will be discussed during her next performance evaluation," he said.