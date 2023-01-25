The Minnesota State system of colleges and universities on Tuesday announced new presidents for two of its schools — Hennepin Technical College and St. Cloud Technical & Community College.

Joy Bodin will serve as president for Hennepin Technical College, which has campuses in Brooklyn Park and Eden Prairie. Bodin has been serving as interim president since June. She took that role after college President Merrill Irving Jr. resigned amid accusations that he harassed and discriminated against employees.

This is Bodin's second time working for Hennepin Technical College. She worked there from 1992 to 2017, in a variety of roles including director of marketing and admissions, dean of industry, and interim dean of students. From 2017 to 2022, she worked as vice president of academic and student affairs for Central Lakes College, which has campuses in Brainerd and Staples.

"As interim president, Joy has earned the trust of internal and external stakeholders," Minnesota State Chancellor Devinder Malhotra said in a news release. He added: "Her leadership skills, expertise, and experience are well aligned to the needs of the college."

The system also announced that Lori Kloos will serve as president of St. Cloud Technical & Community College, a role she has held in an interim capacity since July. Before that, she spent years working as the college's vice president of administration and chief financial officer.

Malhotra called Kloos "a dedicated and principled leader with an analytical mind, keen attention to details, and excellent communication skills." He added: "Lori will indeed be a steady hand and provide the strong leadership that the college and community are asking for."

Kloos takes over for Annesa Cheek, who served as president from 2018 to 2022.

Both appointments were approved Tuesday by Minnesota State's Board of Trustees and take effect immediately.

