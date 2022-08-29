If you want to know who won the state hockey tournament in 2020, you could look up the results on the Star Tribune website. Or you could follow the journey of two top high school teams in "Hockeyland," which tracks the 2019-20 rivalry of Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert, possibly in its final season.

The intimate documentary had a couple screenings earlier this year but will open in more than 50 Minnesota theaters and more than 100 nationwide Sept. 9, an unusually wide release for a nonfiction film because, of course, "the state of hockey" features an unusual amount of interest in the sport.

You can check out the trailer now and find out where the movie will be playing at its website. It will be available digitally in October.