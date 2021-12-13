Pandemic levels worsened after brief improvements over the Thanksgiving holiday, reaching levels not seen in Minnesota since last December, before COVID-19 vaccine was available.

Minnesota on Monday reported an 11.5% positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic tests — an indicator of widespread viral transmission — and a record high infection rate for the week ending Dec. 3. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota remained little-changed at 1,677 on Friday and included 342 people needing intensive care.

Health officials are bracing for continued pressure on hospital capacity but hoping that Minnesota will follow the trend of mountain states such as Colorado and Montana that have seen sharp declines in their coronavirus infection rates after peaking last month.

Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that Minnesota's infection rate may have peaked on Dec. 6, and Mayo Clinic's 14-day pandemic forecast predicts that infection rates will begin to drop in the state next week.

For now, Minnesota has the nation's third highest rate of new coronavirus infections, according to the CDC. The Minnesota Department of Health on Monday reported another 3,655 infections and 46 COVID-19 deaths, raising its pandemic toll to 960,425 infections and 9,918 deaths. The newly reported deaths include a Becker County resident age 25 to 29, the state's 34th COVID-19 death involving someone younger than 30.

State leaders believe Minnesota is a victim of timing, with a COVID-19 wave fueled by a highly infectious delta variant migrating from the South this summer to the Midwest this fall just as early vaccine recipients began to experience waning immunity.

Fully vaccinated Minnesotans only made up 32% of coronavirus infections and 35% of COVID-19 deaths from May through September, but they made up 43% of infections and 45% of COVID-19 deaths in the five-week period ending Nov. 13, according to the most recent state data on Monday.

Relative risks remain highest among the roughly 1 million unvaccinated Minnesotans, who make up the majority of COVID-19 cases and deaths even though they make up one third of the state's population.

Vaccine appointments are scarce in the Twin Cities, but state leaders urged people to seek their initial shots and booster doses when eligible. Boosters are recommended for adults six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations, or two months after their Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

Gov. Tim Walz on Monday celebrated the drawing of a second $100,000 college scholarship for vaccinated Minnesota children, and urged parents to sign their children ages 12 to 17 up for the final, third drawing later this year. The winner, 16-year-old Ben Truax of Rochester, was motivated by his mom, a hospital nurse who treats COVID-19 patients.

"We have also experienced the loss and tragedy on the flip side for those not getting vaccinated," Truax said in a statement from the governor's office, because his relatives have lost friends to the infectious disease.

Holidays have been disruptive to COVID-19 trends throughout the 21-month pandemic, partly because people seek testing in advance of family gatherings and travels but then not on the holidays themselves.

Thanksgiving this year mirrored the recent Education Minnesota weekend in October and last year's Thanksgiving week, when COVID-19 numbers briefly declined before rising again. Christmas 2020 saw a reverse trend, briefly disrupting the end of the state's second and most severe pandemic wave.

Health officials remain concerned about family gatherings over Christmas this year and their potential to fuel viral spread.

Two infections have been identified in Minnesota with an omicron variant that spreads even faster and could replace delta as the dominant strain. The variant might produce fewer severe illnesses, though, based on early findings out of South Africa where the variant was discovered.