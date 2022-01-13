The remaining teams in Minnesota's seven classes need two more wins to reach next month's Prep Bowl. David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen highlight some of the key matchups.
2:30: 6A games Thursday...Rosemount/Centennial and Eden Prairie/Shakopee
7:45: 4A must-see game Thursday...Stewartville/Hutchinson
8:35: 6A games Friday...Lakeville South/Stillwater and East Ridge/Maple Grove
14:40: 5A games Saturday...St. Thomas/Mahtomedi; Elk River/Moorhead; Armstrong/Rogers; Rochester Mayo/Mankato West
21:40: Love for Simley in Class 4A
23:00: Volleyball state tournament roundup
