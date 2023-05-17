The Minnesota Board of Nursing set an emergency meeting Thursday to consider replacing its executive director amid complaints of delayed licensing approvals and disciplinary actions.

Kimberly Miller became director of the nursing board in August 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. That crisis and the fall 2022 nursing strike flooded the board with licensure and temporary permit requests. But complaints and the board's own budget request suggested problems beyond those events.

The Minnesota Office of Management and Budget had received and reviewed multiple complaint about Miller, but spokesperson Patrick Hogan said privacy laws prevented elaboration on them.

Although it was recently removed, the board's website had warned in red letters for months that it wasn't processing licensing applications in a timely manner. Nursing school graduates had complained earlier this year that the board wasn't clearing them to take their licensing exams, which delayed their start dates at hospitals and contribute to a nursing shortage in Minnesota.

Internal documents provided by former nursing board staff showed that delays started with the use of a single, tightly-controlled email account for multiple board activities. Questions and complaints to that inbox would sit for 30 to 60 days before they were assigned to appropriate board staff. In some cases, board staff would be pressing nurses with second or third requests for information that had already been filed to the inbox.

"The delay in responding to practice questions is unprofessional and reflects poorly on the Board," said one email from a board staff member to Miller.

The board's most recent biennial report showed that the time to resolve disciplinary complaints had increased to 250 days, and that last June there were 320 complaints that remained unresolved after more than one year.

Eric Ray quit has job as a discipline program assistant shortly after Miller took charge of the board. In a recent email to the Star Tribune, he said the delays are even worse than reflected by the statistics. The timeline doesn't start until Miller codes complaints for investigations, Ray said, and many of those complaints sit for weeks in the board's inbox.

Ray said it "is truly alarming from a public safety standpoint" and that a handful of disciplinary cases remain unresolved after five years.

Gov. Tim Walz had requested funding increases to maintain the nursing's board current level of service, including $237,000 per year to add three staff members.

"The Board is not able to meet consumer and applicant expectations for timely licensure processing," the budget stated.

The nursing strike led to a doubling last year of "licensure by endorsement" applications by nurses in other states who were seeking to move to Minnesota or provide temporary nursing care for short-staffed hospitals and clinics. However, state officials expect that demand to increase, as burnout has caused a nursing shortage statewide and a continued need for contract and temporary nurses to cover shifts in Minnesota.

Miller and nursing board president Laura Elseth didn't immediately reply to requests for comment on Wednesday morning. The scheduling of the emergency meeting was first reported by ProPublica.

This is a developing story.