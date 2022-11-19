Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Saturday's results

CLASS 1A

Springfield 54, Deer River 30 (box score)

Springfield amassed a season high in points and more than 500 yards of offense. Quarterback Jakob Nachreiner threw five touchdown passes and completed 20 of 24 passes for 339 yards. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Minneota 28, Fillmore Central 27 (box score)

Minneota had a three-touchdown lead in the second half before Fillmore Central scored three touchdowns in a row and made it a game. (Tap here to read the full story.)

CLASS 3A

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 16, Fairmont 7 (box score)

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton running back Nicholas Waale scored with 3:31 left to clinch victory. (Tap here to read the full story)

New London-Spicer 33, Watertown-Mayer 28 (box score)

Receiver Brycen Christensen scored three touchdowns for New London-Spicer in its victory over a fellow Wright County Conference team. (Tap here to read the full story.)

CLASS 5A

Mankato West 14, Rogers 10 (box score)

Mankato West won its 31st game in a row, using a late goal-line stand to oust Rogers. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Friday's results

Class 2A: Barnesville 41, Jackson County Central 12 (box score)

Barnesville piled up 348 rushing yards, with fullback John Roller accounting for 140 and two touchdowns. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Class 2A: Chatfield 27, Eden Valley-Watkins 12 (box score)

Sam Backer rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and passed for two more touchdowns for defending champion Chatfield. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Class 5A: Elk River 38, Mahtomedi 21 (box score)

Quarterback Cade Osterman rushed for a game-high 218 yards and two touchdowns for Elk River. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Class 4A: Hutchinson 42, Zimmerman 28 (box score)

Hutchinson scored the first three touchdowns of the game, then kept Zimmerman down. (Tap here to read the full story)

Class 6A: Rosemount 14, Eden Prairie 10 (box score)

Rosemount scored all the points it needed in the first half and set up a Class 6A Prep Bowl against another unbeaten team, Maple Grove. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Thursday's results:

Nine-Man: Mountain Iron-Buhl 36, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 15 (Box score)

Senior quarterback Asher Zubich passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth, leading the Rangers to victory in a clash of undefeated teams. (Tap here to read full story.)

Nine-Man: Spring Grove 27, Fertile-Beltrami 6 (Box score)

Spring Grove scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to break open a tight game and qualify for the Prep Bowl for the third time in six years. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Class 4A: Simley 17, Rocori 16 (Box score)

Simley dominated statistically, but the Spartans needed a 33-yard field goal by Reid Remackel with 5 minutes, 22 seconds left to lock down victory. (Tap here to read the full story.)

Class 6A: Maple Grove 14, Lakeville South 7 (Box score)

Quarterback Jacob Kilzer hit Jacob Anderson with a 72-yard touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 45 seconds left in the second quarter, giving the Crimson a lead they never relinquished. (Tap here to read the full story.)

