A Minnesota chocolate shop was recognized with two awards from an international chocolate competition held over the weekend in Florence, Italy.

Robyn Dochterman, the chocolatier behind St. Croix Chocolate Co. in Marine on St. Croix, entered two creations — a Burnt Cinnamon and Bourbon bar and a Macadamia Bon Bon.

The milk chocolate bar, which contains a layer of bourbon caramel and a ganache filling infused with flame-charred cinnamon sticks, scored a silver award at the International Chocolate Awards.

The Macadamia bon bon, which had earned a Gold in regional Americas competition this fall, won bronze in the international competition.

The awards are the world's largest craft chocolate competition. Entries are judged on flavor, texture and balance.

"I'm so pleased, and really proud of what we have accomplished," Dochterman said in a statement. "It's a huge achievement to compete on this level, and excel. ... We will always work hard to make sure our fine chocolates are among the very best in the whole world."

Dochterman, a former journalist at the Star Tribune, changed careers in her 40s to become a professional chocolate maker. "There's so much energy when you want to do something new, and that totally filled my brain," she told the paper earlier this month. "And then it was all about discovery."

St. Croix Chocolate Co. is at 261 Parker St., Marine on St. Croix, stcroixchocolateco.com.