7 p.m. Saturday vs. New York • Target Center • BSN

New York update: The Eastern Conference-leading Liberty (26-7) are coming off a 95-90 victory in overtime at Connecticut on Thursday. ... Breanna Stewart, in her first season with the Liberty after six seasons with Seattle, has scored a Liberty-record 747 points this season and is second in the league in scoring (22.6 points per game). ... Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 14 rebounds on Thursday. ... The Liberty and Lynx have split two games this season — the Lynx winning 88-83 on July 28 at New York and the Liberty winning 76-66 on Aug. 4 at Target Center.

Lynx update: A victory over the Liberty would put the Lynx above .500 for the first time this season and solidify their grip on the No. 5 spot in the WNBA playoff race. ... The Lynx (17-17), who are playing for the third time in five days, are coming off a pair of victories over Dallas this week. ... They have six regular-season games remaining — three at Target Center and three on the road. ... Napheesa Collier is fourth in the league in scoring (21.6 points per game). ... Kayla McBride, who is averaging 13.8 points per game, has scored 80 points in her past four games.