Lynx at Seattle Storm, 9 p.m. Tuesday, Climate Pledge Arena

TV, radio: BSN Extra; no radio

Opening bell: This is a matchup of two teams — they will play again Friday in Minneapolis — that look significantly different than they did a year ago. The Lynx have added veteran guards Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman and post player Alanna Smith to the rotation. Last year the Storm, in their first season without Sue Bird, finished 11-29, the second-lowest winning percentage in franchise history. But the Storm has added veteran star power to a lineup that already included Jewell Loyd and Ezi Magbegor, getting Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Watch her: Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who will be a second-time Olympian this summer, is coming off her best season, finishing fourth in scoring in 2023 (21.5). Around her and Kayla McBride the Lynx added Williams — one of the league's best midrange shooters — and Hiedeman, who can hit the three and defend the perimeter. The storm added point guard Diggins-Smith, who missed last year after the birth of her second child — and Ogwumike; the two have combined for 14 All-Star Game selections. In 2022 Diggins-Smith was third in the league in 2022 and Ogwumike was sixth in scoring last year. Add that to Loyd (a league-best 24.7 points per game last season) and Magbegor, who was an All-Star for the first time last summer.

Injuries: Dorka Juhász and Sika Koné are both away from the Lynx because of overseas commitments.

Forecast: Determined to get off to a better start than last year's 0-6 beginning, the Lynx's improved defense will be challenged by Seattle's offensive firepower.