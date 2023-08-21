7 p.m. vs. Dallas • BSN Extra

Dallas update: The Wings (18-14) have a three-game winning streak, are in second place in the Western Conference and are No. 4 in the WNBA playoff race. They are 2-0 against the Lynx this season. ... Arike Ogunbowale, who led Dallas with 17 points on Sunday, is fifth in the league in scoring (21 points per game) and third in the league in three-pointers made (89). ... Natasha Howard, who is averaging 16.8 points per game, scored 25 and 28 points in the first two games against the Lynx. ... Odyssey Sims (hamstring) sat out Sunday and is questionable.

Lynx update: At 15-17, they are coming off an 88-74 loss to Seattle on Sunday at Target Center. The loss was the fourth in six games this month after the Lynx ended July with a three-game winning streak. ... The loss on Sunday dropped the Lynx to 6-10 at home this season with three home games remaining after this game. The Lynx were 7-11 at home last season. ... Kayla McBride scored 18 points Sunday to move into 12th place on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 1,249 points. ... Napheesa Collier is fourth in the league in scoring (21.2). ... The Lynx and Dallas will play again on Thursday in Texas.