Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has said this season's offense was going to be different from what the team has run in the past. Some "staples" on her call sheet are out the window, she said. In their place comes a more free-flowing, open style with an emphasis on pace and pushing the ball in transition.

Easier said than done.

The second quarter of Friday's season-opening 77-66 loss to the Sky was a jolting wake-up call that this revamp could be a turbulent one.

The statistics from that quarter are an eyesore: 1-for-15 from the floor with a grotesque 11 turnovers. The Lynx scored just three points after scoring 24 in the first and went into halftime trailing 44-27.

The rest was window dressing. Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 17 points while Diamond Miller had nine in her WNBA debut. Kahleah Copper had 20 for the Sky.

For the night, the Lynx shot 33% and committed 21 turnovers.

The game began with what turned out to be the Lynx's best stretch of basketball on the night. They opened a 16-9 lead and got out in transition the way Reeve wanted. Collier scored eight points in that stretch to build the lead and the Lynx had nine fast-break points in the first. But it didn't take long for things to fall apart.

Turnover after turnover, miss after miss piled up in the second quarter, and the Lynx finished the half shooting just 10-for-37. Chicago outscored them 22-3 in the second; Collier's layup with 7 minutes, 50 seconds left in the quarter marked Minnesota's only field goal of the quarter.

The scoring returned in the third quarter with 22 points, seven coming at the free-throw line, but the Sky still carried a 65-49 lead into the fourth, and the Lynx never got closer than nine.