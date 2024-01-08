The Minnesota Attorney General's Office on Monday sued Evergreen Acres Dairy in Sterns County, alleging it failed to pay workers $3 million in wages, threatened them and confined them to squalid employee housing.

"The size of the theft is one of the largest the state of Minnesota" has undertaken in a case, said Attorney General Keith Ellison during a press conference Monday morning.

The large dairy farm in central Minnesota also refused to pay workers back wages when several were abruptly fired and evicted with no warning, according to the complaint filed in the Sterns County District Court. Investigators indicated a significant cover-up with documents destroyed.

The civil lawsuit is seeking more than $3 million for violations involving dozens of workers, most of whom were immigrants from Oaxaca, Mexico, allegedly robbed of up to a quarter of their wages each pay period.

The state named in the lawsuit Evergreen Acres Dairy in Paynesville, Evergreen Estates, Morgan Feedlots Inc., dairy owner Keith Schaefer; and his daughter Megan Hill.

Attempts to reach Schaefer, Hill and others at the dairy were unsuccessful. Several phone lines associated with the company are disconnected.

Ellison said at the press conference the dairy workers were repeatedly threatened and faced violence for either complaining or for getting injured on the job.

Ellison and Johnathan Moler, who heads the office's Wage Theft Unit, said the state began hearing of labor abuses in March 2023 when community activists notified it that Evergreen Dairy workers were not being paid for long stretches of work and additionally had fees illegally deducted from paychecks.

As investigations ensued, workers started to come forward to share their stories. The theft involved systematic underpayment, destruction of payroll documents and the falsifying pay stubs and other records, Ellison said.

State investigators discovered the employer's substandard housing conditions in November, Moler said. Evergreen's dairy operations sit about 35 miles west and south of St. Cloud, a region where accessible and affordable housing options are hard to come by, state officials said.

The housing was uninhabitable, Ellison said. Photos shown during the press conference showed mold on walls and ceilings and mildewed showers. There also was no heat or windows, Ellison said.

Ellison said his goal was to stop Evergreen's "unlawful failure to pay its employees all the wages they have earned, to stop its violations of Minnesota's housing habitability standards and tenant protections, and to fully remediate the harm its unlawful practices have caused to its employees."

Monday's lawsuit is one of several wage theft protection moves the state has undertaken in recent months. Minnesota legislators, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, the Attorney General's Office and city labor enforcement officials in Minneapolis recently tightened laws, hired extra investigators and pledged greater vigilance in protecting workers against wage and benefit thefts.