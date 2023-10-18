Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Senior forward Disha Roy scored in overtime, and the Edina girls soccer team kept its bid for an undefeated season alive with a 3-2 victory over second-seeded Minnetonka in the Class 3A, Section 2 final Tuesday night at Prior Lake High School.

The top-seeded Hornets (19-0), last season's state runners-up, rallied to tie the score on a goal by senior midfielder Grace Pohlidal in the second half. The Hornets advance to the state tournament for the third consecutive season.

The Skippers (15-4) received goals from seniors Darby Allen and Juliet Carlson.

In other girls section final games:

Class 3A, Section 1: Arianna Balgobin scored two goals to lead top-seeded Lakeville North past second-seeded Lakeville South 3-0.

Class 3A, Section 6: Top-seeded Wayzata defeated third-seeded Rogers 6-0 to win its third consecutive section title. The Trojans had six different goal-scorers.

Class 3A, Section 7: Brenna Hudson scored in the first half to lead third-seeded Andover to a 1-0 victory over top-seeded Centennial.

Class 3A, Section 8: Harlee Peltz scored a go-ahead goal with 3:48 left to help top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville defeat second-seeded Buffalo 2-0. Emma Kvant sealed the victory with a goal with 37 seconds left.

Class 1A, Section 4: Viviana Kenfield scored two goals to send top-seeded St. Croix Prep to the state tournament for the first time. The Lions defeated second-seeded Concordia Academy 4-1.

Class 1A, Section 6: Top-seeded Southwest Christian won its first section title with a 4-1 victory over third-seeded Holy Family at Norwood Young America High School.

Boys soccer

Class 3A, Section 3: Third-seeded Park of Cottage Grove knocked off top-seeded Rosemount 1-0 to reach the state tournament for the first time since 1994.

Class 3A, Section 4: Fourth-seeded Woodbury defeated host second-seeded Stillwater 2-1 in penalty kicks. Olin Franzwa powered a kick past the Ponies goalkeeper to send the Royals to the state tournament for the second consecutive year.

Class 3A, Section 6: Ben Eisinger and Aiden Judickas scored goals in the first half to lift top-seeded Wayzata past second-seeded Minneapolis Washburn 2-1.

Class 3A, Section 8: Joseph Rohrer scored two goals to lift top-seeded St. Michael-Albertville past visiting fifth-seeded Moorhead 2-0.

Class 2A, Section 4: Fourth-seeded Mahtomedi defeated second-seeded St. Anthony 4-3 on a free kick with eight seconds left in overtime. Mason Kipp scored two goals for the Zephyrs.

Class 1A, Section 5: Top-seeded Cristo Rey Jesuit defeated third-seeded Marantha Christian 2-0 at Fridley High School to win their first section championship.