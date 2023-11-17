Five games stand between us and two days of Prep Bowling.

Star Tribune writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen think they know who's going to win those games. Heck, they put it in writing, as part of their competition to see who can predict the most winners.

Here's what they see in Saturday's football state tournament semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium:

CLASS 1A

Springfield Tigers (11-1) vs. Mahnomen/Waubun Thunderbirds (11-0), 9 a.m.

Jim says: There's familiarity between these two. They met in the semifinals in 2018, a 38-0 Mahnomen/Waubun victory. The Thunderbirds have the rep of a ground-and-pound, ball-control bunch, but they can take to the air if needed behind quarterback Blake McMullen. The pick: Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Springfield 22

David says: Springfield, state runners-up to Minneota a year ago, rally behind quarterback Jakob Nachreiner, who has passed for more than 6,000 yards and 90 TDs over the past two seasons. The pick: Mahnomen/Waubun 29, Springfield 21

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars (11-0) vs. Minneota Vikings (12-0), 11:30 a.m.

Jim says: With the legacy Minneota has built — four of its eight state championships have been won since 2014 — it seems foolhardy to pick against the Vikings. Tight end Sawyer DeSmet was picked for the high school All-Star game. The pick: Minneota 30, BBE 16

David says: BBE is making its maiden appearance at U.S. Bank Stadium and faces a big question mark: What, if anything, will the Jaguars get from quarterback Luke Dingmann, who left their quarterfinals victory over Mayer Lutheran with a shoulder injury? The pick: Minneota 38, BBE 14

CLASS 3A

Stewartville Tigers (12-0) vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels (10-1), 2 p.m.

Jim says: Glad to see DGF back at U.S. Bank Stadium, getting the chance to exorcise the memory of last season's heart-wrenching loss to New London-Spicer on a last-play touchdown. But this might not be the place to do it. Stewartville has been the prevailing power in Class 3A. The pick: Stewartville 40, DGF 14

David says: The Tigers have no real weakness; their offense is deep and explosive, and their defense had six shutouts and gives up a paltry 5.1 points per game. DGF's loss won't be as excruciating this time around. The pick: Stewartville 40, DGF 14

Annandale Cardinals (11-0) vs. Dassel-Cokato Chargers (10-1), 4:30 p.m.

Jim says: Annandale has the most underappreciated top program in the metro (yes, we consider Annandale metro). Coach Matt Walter has had his team in four of the past five state tournaments, but they haven't been able to reach the finals. The pick: Annandale 27, Dassel-Cokato 20

David says: With QB Nick Walter, a cool customer with an accurate arm who thinks the game as well as he plays it, at the helm, this could be the year Annandale makes its inaugural Prep Bowl appearance. But D-C is tough. The pick: Dassel-Cokato 21, Annandale 20

CLASS 5A

Chanhassen Storm (11-0) vs. Andover Huskies (10-1), 7 p.m.

Jim says: Good way to conclude the semifinals, with likely one of the most entertaining games of the weekend. No. 1 Chanhassen is far more than just Maxwell Woods and his supporting cast, with other playmakers in QB Brayden Windschitl, WR Daxton Bush and two-way talent Ty Smith. Andover boasts perhaps the state's most explosive offense, led by 30-touchdown scorer D'Mario Davenport and elite receiver Cameron Begalle. The pick: Andover 41, Chanhassen 34

David says: Agreed. This matchup is a must-see. Andover scores more than any 5A team, and Chanhassen can fill up a box score, too. Last team with the ball wins? Watch for a key touchdown to come from a less-heralded player. The pick: Chanhassen 35, Andover 31