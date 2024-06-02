saturday
baseball
CLASS 4A
Section 1
• Farmington 4, Rochester Century 0
• Farmington 2, Rochester Mayo 0
• New Prague 2, Rochester Mayo 1
Section 2
• Chanhassen 4, Waconia 2
• Minnetonka 2, Eden Prairie 1
• Prior Lake 3, Shakopee 2
Section 5
• Osseo 6, Irondale 1
• Rogers 1, Mounds View 0
• Spring Lake Park 6, Maple Grove 0
Section 6
• Edina 6, Hopkins 5
• Edina 4, St. Louis Park 1
Section 7
• Blaine 4, Duluth East 2
• Centennial 4, Andover 3
• Forest Lake 3, Anoka 0
Section 8
• Bemidji 8, Brainerd 7
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Northfield 11, Stewartville 7
• Stewartville 11, Winona 0
• Winona 4, Byron 1
Section 2
• Albert Lea 5, Jordan 4
• Jordan 4, New Ulm 1
• Mankato East 5, Marshall 0
• Mankato West 7, Albert Lea 0
• Marshall 7, St. Peter 3
• St. Peter 9, Worthington 0
Section 3
• Holy Angels 14, Bloomington Kennedy 1
• St. Thomas Academy 4, Simley 1
Section 4
• Mpls. South 12, St. Paul Johnson 2
• St. Anthony 5, North St. Paul 0
• Mahtomedi 5, Hill-Murray 3
Section 5
• Big Lake 4, St. Francis 3
• Monticello 8, Princeton 3
• Totino-Grace 1, Becker 0
Section 6
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 10, Delano 0
• Mound Westonka 4, DeLaSalle 1
• Orono 1, Cooper 0
Section 7
• Chisago Lakes 6, Rock Ridge 3
• Duluth Denfeld 4, Grand Rapids 2
• Hermantown 2, Hibbing 1
Section 8
• Alexandria 8, Fergus Falls 5
• Willmar 4, Hutchinson 3
CLASS 2A
Section 1
• Cannon Falls 6, LaCrescent-Hokah 1
• La Crescent-Hokah 2, Pine Island 1
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Cannon Falls 0
Section 2
• Belle Plaine 4, Le Sueur-Henderson 0
• Maple River 13, Waseca 3
• Sibley East 11, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 2
Section 3
• Fairmont 4, Jackson Co. Central 3
• Minnewaska 7, Paynesville 4
• Montevideo 1, Luverne 0
• Windom 3, New London-Spicer 2
Section 4
• Blake 4, St. Agnes 0
• Concordia Academy 8, Minnehaha Academy 3
Section 5
• Norwood Young America 3, Holy Family 0
• Rockford 9, Providence Academy 2
CLASS 1A
Section 1
• Lyle/Pacelli 2, Hayfield 1
• Southland 9, Hayfield 1
• Southland 3, Rushford-Peterson 0
Section 2
• Mankato Loyola 3, ML/GHEC/T 2
• New Ulm Cath. 3, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 1
• Springfield 2, Madelia 1
Section 3
• Adrian/Ellsworth 4, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 2
• Dawson-Boyd 3, Lac qui Parle Valley 1
Section 4
• Heritage Christian 4, Legacy Christian 2
• New Life Acad. 6, Mayer Lutheran 1
Section 8
• Ada-Borup 13, Mahnomen/Waubun 12
• Red Lake County 19, Blackduck 1
• Sacred Heart 9, Fosston 2
lacrosse • BOYS
SECTION 1
Semifinals
• Farmington 6, Lakeville South 3
• Lakeville North 14, Northfield 4
lacrosse • GIRLS
SECTION 1
Semifinals
• Lakeville South 17, Farmington 4
• Lakeville North 16, SW Christian 7
track and field • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Owatonna 223, Rochester Mayo 149, Lakeville South 133, Lakeville North 118.5, Farmington 113, Rochester Century 94.5, Rochester John Marshall 42, New Prague 37
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Webber, Owatonna, 10.95; Larson, Owatonna, 11.12.
• 200: Webber 22.03; Bari, Rochester Mayo, 22.25.
• 400: Donlan, Farmington, 49.82; Vogel, Rochester Century, 50.02.
• 800: Griffin, Lakeville North, 1:57.52; Linden, Rochester Mayo, 1:59.81.
• 1,600: Sorenson, Owatonna, 4:26.06; Altergott, Lakeville North, 4:32.07.
• 3,200: Sorenson 9:36.20; Jakubic, Lakeville South, 9:48.99.
• 110 high hurdles: Johnson, Owatonna, 14.33; Kyei-baffour, Rochester Century, 14.36; Holcomb, Rochester Mayo, 14.85; Christianson, Lakeville North, 14.88.
• 300 hurdles: Christianson 38.48; Johnson 39.23; Holcomb 39.31.
• 4x100 relay: Rochester Mayo (Holcomb, Bari, Rathke, Boguslawski), 41.73; Lakeville South 42.35.
• 4x200 relay: Owatonna (Karsten, N. Ginskey, Webber, Larson), 1:28.50; Rochester Century 1:28.88; Farmington 1:29.05.
• 4x400 relay: Rochester Century (Wysocki, Wills, Pankratz, Vogel), 3:24.78; Lakeville North 3:25.41.
• 4x800 relay: Lakeville North (Olson, Altergott, Nerison, Griffin), 7:53.88; Lakeville South 7:56.18; Rochester Mayo 8:04.68.
• High jump: Harris, Farmington, 6-2; Miller, Owatonna, 6-0.
• Pole vault: Peterson, Rochester Mayo, 12-11; Bente, Lakeville South, 12-11.
• Long jump: Wysocki, Rochester Century, 22-1¾; Holcomb 21-11.
• Triple jump: Wysocki 45-5¼; J. Ginskey, Owatonna, 43-4½.
• Shot put: Loomis, Rochester Mayo, 50-6½; Dahnert, Owatonna, 49-10½.
• Discus: Holland, Lakeville South, 156-3; Smith, Owatonna, 149-6.
Section 7
• Blaine 205, Anoka 143, Coon Rapids 126, Forest Lake 111.5, Andover 108, Cambridge-Isanti 82, Centennial 77, Duluth East 53.5
track and field • GIRLS
CLASS 3A
Section 1
• Lakeville South 216, Lakeville North 145.5, Owatonna 135, Farmington and Rochester Mayo 97, Rochester Century 96, New Prague 63.5, Rochester John Marshall 58
State meet qualifiers
• 100: Drew, Lakeville South, 12.53; Scott, Farmington, 12.58.
• 200: Kurtz, Rochester Mayo, 25.38; Blalark, Lakeville North, 25.67.
• 400: Comfere, Rochester Century, 56.41; Hudson, Lakeville South, 57.74.
• 800: Lansing, Farmington, 2:15.34; Brady, Owatonna, 2:15.36.
• 1,600: Fenske, Farmington, 5:01.88; Mathis, Rochester John Marshall, 5:05.88.
• 3,200: Tri, Rochester John Marshall, 10:54.40; Vukovics, Lakeville South, 11:09.84.
• 100 hurdles: Welsch, Lakeville South, 15.34; Proshek, New Prague, 15.83.
• 300 hurdles: Sandmann, Lakeville South, 45.79; Oden, Farmington, 46.13.
• 4x100 relay: Lakeville North (Grecco, Blalark, Franklin, Reynolds), 48.47; Lakeville South 49.16.
• 4x200 relay: Rochester Century (Lund, Gerhard, Comfere, Berry), 1:43.75; Lakeville South 1:45.81.
• 4x400 relay: Rochester Century (Berry, Anderson, Bunce, Comfere), 3:56.24; Lakeville North 3:58.76.
• 4x800 relay: Lakeville South (Vukovics, Tetner, Schmidtke, Hudson), 9:23.77.
• High jump: Bell, Lakeville North, 5-2; Lester, Rochester Mayo, 5-2; LaBrash, Rochester Mayo, 5-2.
• Pole vault: Bruegger, New Prague, 11-0; Johnson, Owatonna, 10-9.
• Long jump: Theis, Owatonna, 17-4½; Drew 17-3.
• Triple jump: Sandmann 35-8¼; Johnson 35-7½.
• Shot put: Wilson, Lakeville North, 42-8½; Amusan, Rochester Century, 40-7½; Miller, Owatonna, 39-3; Flicek, Lakeville South, 39-0¼.
• Discus: Flicek 121-6; Wilson 121-2.
Section 7
• Blaine 200.5, Forest Lake 184, Duluth East 112, Anoka 106.5, Andover 98, Cambridge-Isanti 94, Centennial 81, Coon Rapids 38