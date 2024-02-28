Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Section tournament information

* NSPN.TV streams some section finals. A subscription fee applies. NSPN's schedule.

* The section tournament brackets.

* The day-by-day schedule.

* Star Tribune high school sports page.

* Some section tournament sites sell tickets only electronically, and some sites will sell out. Check with individual sites for details.

* The tournaments will be seeded Saturday morning. When seedings are revealed, click here for the Class 1A bracket and the Class 2A bracket.

Section finals schedule

CLASS 2A

Wednesday

Section 6: (1) Wayzata vs. (2) Edina, 7 p.m., Bloomington Ice Garden

Section 8: Elk River/Zimmerman vs. Buffalo-Annandale, 7 p.m., MAC, St. Cloud,

Thursday

Section 1: (1) Lakeville South vs. (2) Rochester Century/John Marshall, 7 p.m., Rochester Rec Center

Section 2: (1) Minnetonka vs. (2) Chanhassen, 7 p.m., Braemar Ice Arena

Section 5: (1) Maple Grove vs. (2) Centennial, 7 p.m., Furniture and Things Community Event Center

Section 7: (1) Grand Rapids vs. (2) Andover, Amsoil Arena, Duluth, 7 p.m.

Friday

Section 3: (5) Eastview vs. (3) Cretin-Derham Hall, 7 p.m., Braemar Ice Arena

Section 4: (1) Hill-Murray or (4) Gentry Academy vs. (2) White Bear Lake or (2) Stillwater, 7 p.m., Aldrich Arena.

CLASS 1A

Wednesday

Section 2: (1) Orono vs. (3) Minneapolis, 7 p.m., St. Louis Park Rec Center

Section 3: (5) Marshall vs. (2) New Ulm, 7:30 p.m., Lund Arena, St. Peter

Section 5: (1) St. Cloud Cathedral (2) vs. Monticello, 7 p.m., Furniture and Things Community Event Center

Section 7: (1) Hermantown vs. (3) Hibbing-Chisholm, 7 p.m., Amsoil Arena, Duluth

Thursday

Section 1: (1) Northfield vs. (2) Dodge County, 7 p.m., Rochester Rec Center

Section 4: (1) Mahtomedi vs. (2) Southwest Christian, 7 p.m., Aldrich Arena

Section 6: (1) Alexandria vs. (2) Northern Lakes, 7 p.m. Thursday, MAC, St. Cloud

Section 8: (1) East Grand Forks vs. (2) Warroad, 7 p.m., Gardens Arena, Warroad



