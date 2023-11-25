Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Abbey Murphy had a goal and assist and Emma Kreisz assisted on two goals to pace the Gophers women's hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Harvard in the D1 in DC event at the Medstar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

The No. 4-ranked Gophers outshot the Crimson 44-12 and converted two of three power-play opportunities en route to their fifth consecutive victory.

"Good game here today," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We were able to control the puck and control the pace, which was great. Harvard defended really well and had good goaltending, but we're happy with the win and we're looking forward to playing Cornell tomorrow."

Murphy and Josefin Bouveng assisted on Ella Huber's goal, which opened the scoring midway through the first period.

The Crimson (1-10-1) tied the game on Gwynn Lapp's power-play goal midway through the second period. The Gophers broke the tie on Ava Lindsay's goal with 1 minute, 45 seconds remaining in the second period.

Murphy's goal — her 50th career goal — gave the Gophers a 3-1 lead with 12: 38 remaining.

On Saturday, the Gophers (10-2) will take on No. 8 Cornell, a 4-1 winner over St. Thomas on Friday.