OFFENSIVE MVP: Mohamed Ibrahim, Gophers

The sixth-year senior closed his home career by rushing 39 times for 263 yards and a touchdown. In the process, he surpassed 100 yards for the 19th consecutive game and broke the school single-season record with his 19th touchdown. Ibrahim has 4,527 career rushing yards and needs 128 to break Darrell Thompson's program record of 4,654.

DEFENSIVE MVP: Jack Campbell, Iowa

The All-America linebacker lived up to his billing, knocking the ball from Ibrahim at the Iowa 9-yard line for a turnover with 5:07 left in the fourth quarter, then intercepting Athan Kaliakmanis' third-down pass at the Hawkeyes 33 and returning it to the Gophers 45. He also had 10 tackles, including six solo.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Combined penalties in the game; neither team was flagged once.

172 Combined receiving yards by Iowa tight ends Sam LaPorta and Luke Lachey on nine catches.

14 Carries for Ibrahim, for 69 yards, on the Gophers' 16-play fourth-quarter drive that ended with Campbell forcing the fumble.