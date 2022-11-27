Yale had a dismal 0-9 record against the Gophers in women's hockey, dating to Nov. 23, 2013.

That streak of ineptitude ended Saturday night when Yale edged the No. 3 Gophers 4-3 in the championship game of the Henderson (Nev.) Collegiate Hockey Showcase, scoring all four of its goals in the opening period.

"A tough result tonight," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We tied it up 2-2 in the first and they pulled ahead with two quick ones in the last minute of the first period. I thought we played really well in the second and third period. We limited Yale to eight shots through the last two periods. In the end, we just couldn't find the equalizer."

Pia Dukaric, a sophomore from Slovenia, made 29 saves as the No. 5 Bulldogs improved to 8-0. She has a 1.00 goals-against average and a .963 save percentage.

Minnesota briefly led 2-1 in the opening period at the Dollar Loan Center. Peyton Hemp, on a power play, and Ella Huber scored the Gophers' goals, 35 seconds apart in the 12th minute.

Before that Rebecca Vanstone put the Bulldogs ahead 1-0 at 1:38. After Minnesota took a lead, Emma Seitz of Yale tied it at 2-all 10 seconds later. Then the Bulldogs scored twice in 12 seconds in the last minute of the period on goals by Jordan Ray and Claire Dalton.

The Gophers cut Yale's lead to 4-3 with the only goal of the second period. Huber scored again at 4:09, on a rebound. Her goal came on a power play after Madeline Wethington put a shot on net from the right point.

Dukaric shut out the Gophers in the third on eight saves. Skyler Vetter stopped 10 shots for the Gophers the first two periods, Makayla Pahl had seven saves in the third.