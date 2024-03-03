Josefin Bouveng had two goals and three assists, a career high for the sophomore, and Abbey Murphy added two goals and two assists as the Gophers women's hockey team bounced back with a 7-1 victory over Minnesota State Mankato on Saturday at Ridder Arena.

The victory evened the best-of-three WCHA playoff series and forced a deciding game at 3 p.m. Sunday. The game will be livestreamed on BIG+.

The Mavericks defeated the Gophers 5-4 in the series opener Friday — only Minnesota State's second victory in the past 63 meetings with the Gophers.

"Really solid win in a bounce back game for our team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "Our top line with Josefin [Bouveng], Ella [Huber] and [Abbey] Murphy really got us going. Scoring five in the first is great, but more importantly, we gave up just 18 shots and defended well. Lucy [Morgan] played well in net.

"Proud of our group and the way we responded, and now it's a one-game opportunity here tomorrow, so we'll need to be ready and play with good detail and structure."

Saturday's game was the first in the team's six meetings this season decided by more than two goals. Four of the first five meetings were by one goal and the other was by two.

Bouveng scored twice in the Gophers' five-goal first period and the Gophers scored twice in the second period to take a 7-1 lead into the third period.

Ella Huber, who had a hat trick for the Gophers on Friday, had a goal and two assists. The Gophers outshot the Mavericks 39-18.

The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the WCHA Final Faceoff, which will be played at Ridder Arena on Friday and Saturday.

Friday's semifinals

Ohio State vs. Minn. Duluth, 1 pm

Gophers or MSU Mankato vs. Wisconsin, 4:30 pm

The championship is Saturday at 2.