GOPHERS WOMEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

7 p.m., Tuesday at Michigan's Crisler Arena

TV; radio: BTN, 96.7-FM

. . .

Kent Youngblood's preview:

Opening bell: This is a game with some strong connections. Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit was associate head coach under Kevin Borseth at Michigan from 2007-12. Gophers junior guard Amaya Battle and Michigan freshman Taylor Woodson played together at Hopkins High School. ... The Gophers (11-3 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) are looking to break a two-game losing streak. Michigan (11-4, 2-1) is 7-0 at home this season, including an impressive come-from-behind victory over Ohio State. Two of Michigan's four losses have come to ranked teams. ... The Gophers are coming off a 72-64 home loss to Maryland. The game features the top two teams in the Big Ten in points allowed per game — Michigan is first at 56.9, the Gophers are tied for second at 58.8. Michigan (14.7) and Minnesota (13.8) are also 1-2 in offensive rebounding.

Watch her: Gophers sophomore Mara Braun is second in the Big Ten in scoring (19.9). C Sophie Hart has scored in double figures in three straight games, hitting 17 of 27 shots in that time. Michigan is led by junior guard Laila Phelia, who averages 15.7 points and has 20 steals. She has scored 49 points over her last two games. That includes a 26-point performance — 17 coming in the second half — as Michigan beat Ohio State at home.

Forecast: The Gophers will have to cut back on their turnovers — they had 20 in the loss to Maryland — and ramp up their offensive efficiency to have a chance to win on the road.

