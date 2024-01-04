It all looked very familiar.

Wednesday night at Williams Arena, the Gophers women's basketball team played host to a Maryland team that, while formidable, came to Minnesota unranked.

And the Gophers lost, 72-64, in a Big Ten Conference game.

The Gophers have played Maryland 15 times in history, losing 14. They have lost seven consecutive to the Terrapins (10-4, 2-1).

The Gophers (11-3, 1-2) lost consecutive games for the first time this season. And this one had a few similarities both to Saturday's 94-71 loss in Iowa and past defeats to Maryland.

The Gophers started well, but were thrown off track by Maryland's defense, particularly the trapping press, resulting in 20 turnovers that Maryland turned into 17 points. On defense, the Gophers struggling both on the perimeter (Maryland made eight of 18 three-pointers) and in the post, with the Gophers allowing way too many layups.

The Gophers led 21-18 after one quarter, but a 25-15 second quarter put Maryland ahead for good. The Terrapins, up eight entering the fourth quarter, pushed that lead to 12 by mid-fourth.

Minnesota responded. Mallory Heyer scored twice and Sophie Hart once in a 6-0 run that got the Gophers within six. The Gophers got consecutive stops, but couldn't score on either opportunity.

Moments later, two free throws by Mara Braun with 1:14 left pulled the Gophers within 69-64. But Minnesota could get no closer, not hitting a field goal over the final 4:05.

Braun led the Gophers with 20 points, with six rebounds. Grace Grocholski had 12 points and five boards. Hart 13 points and nine boards and Heyer had seven points and 10 rebounds.

Maryland got 15 points each from Shyanne Sellers and Allie Kubek.

The Gophers never trailed in the first quarter, which started with Hart scoring all the points as Minnesota began the game taking an 8-3 lead and ended with Braun hitting two threes. The Gophers outshot Maryland and outrebounded the Terrapins.

But they led by only three when it ended because Maryland made five of 10 threes in the first 10 minutes, accounting for 16 of those 18 points.

But then Maryland upped the defensive pressure, went with its vaunted full-court press, and Minnesota's momentum was slowed.

The Terrapins opened the quarter 6-0 to take a three-point lead. They held it until just under four minutes remained in the half, when Grocholski's three-point play put the Gophers 31-30. Moments later, with the game tied at 36, Maryland ended the half on a 7-0 run, getting open cuts to the basket.

The Gophers shot only 5-for-16 in the second quarter, hitting two of 10 three-point attempts. Maryland started getting the ball inside, making 10 of 16 shots and turning six Gophers turnovers into eight points in the 25-15 quarter.

For a moment to start the second half, it looked like the Gophers had found their footing. They opened the third quarter on a 9-2 run to tie the score at 45 on Heyer's three-pointer 3:09 into the quarter.

It didn't last. Over the rest of the quarter the Gophers made only two of 12 shots and turned the ball over five times while being outscored 13-5 over the rest of the quarter, putting them down eight entering the fourth.