A day after the Gophers produced two Big Ten champion hammer throwers, the men's and women's track and field teams recorded two more championships at the Big Ten outdoor meet Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Zoie Dundon, a redshirt freshman from Burnsville, won the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 10:09.56, best by more than 12 seconds. Anthonett Nabwe finished second in the shot put with a school-record 57 feet, 2¼ inches. The Gophers women were in third with 51 points through nine of 21 events entering Sunday's final day.

Gophers freshman Charles Godfred won the men's long jump at 26 feet, ¾ inches. The Gophers men were tied for sixth with 20 points after seven events.

On Friday, Shelby Frank won the hammer throw for the Gophers women at 222-5, and Angelos Mantzouranis did the same for the men at 246-6.

• North Dakota State swept the Summit League outdoor track and field titles at St. Thomas, with the men scoring 190 points and the women 238. The Tommies' Isaiah Hopf won the triple jump at 49-11, helping his team to fourth place.

Around the MIAC

• The Bethel men's and women's track and field teams both won their first MIAC outdoor championships, with the men scoring 179 points and the women 160 at Hamline. Bethel is the first school since St. Thomas in 2021 to sweep the MIAC outdoor titles.

• Carson Christiansen drove in four runs, Isaac Call homered and had three RBI and Jackson Hunter pitched a seven-inning complete game as Bethel beat St. Olaf 12-1 for the MIAC baseball title at CHS Field, the Royals' third consecutive conference title. The Oles forced a third game in the championship series by winning 6-5 earlier Saturday, getting a two-run single in the eighth inning from Frank Lavin.

• Heather Nord and Ali French homered in a four-run first inning, and host St. Mary's held off Bethel 6-5 for the MIAC softball title. Nayela Bork pitched the final three innings for St. Mary's, giving up one hit.