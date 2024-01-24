Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It appeared, midway through the fourth quarter, that the Gophers women's basketball team would shake off three quarters of offensive struggles and pull out a win.

No.

Playing on the road at Wisconsin against the lowest-scoring and worst-shooting team in the Big Ten, the Gophers could not sustain their offense and not find an answer for Badgers post player Serah Williams in a 59-56 loss to a Wisconsin team that came into the game in 13th place in the 14-team Big Ten.

Williams scored 24 — 10 in the fourth quarter — with 15 rebounds. Tessa Grady scored 15 to push Wisconsin (9-9 overall, 2-6 in the Big Ten) to its third straight victory over the Gophers (14-5, 4-4).

Grace Grocholski scored 13 points for the Gophers in her first game back in her home state. Amaya Battle had 12.

But the Gophers shot just 33.8% (23-for-68) and made just five of 21 three-point attempts while posting a season-low in points.

The Gophers had a six-point first quarter, missing 22 of its first 24 shots to start the game.

They recovered from that. Then, after Grocholski hit a shot clock buzzer-beating three midway through the fourth quarter to put Minnesota up two, they were immediately out-scored 10-4. Williams scored seven of them.

Down four, Mallory Heyer scored on a put-back with 40.2 seconds left. The Gophers got a stop with 30.1 seconds.

Out of a time out Amaya Battle drove into the lane. But she missed her shot with 23 seconds left. Fouled, Williams made one of two free throws to put Wisconsin up three with 20 seconds left.

Again out of a time out Mallory Heyer missed a three, but the Gophers got the ball back after a jump ball call. Mara Braun's off-balance, contested three missed, ending the Gophers' last chance.

Struggling on offense all game, the Gophers seemed to have finally found something late in the third quarter and into the fourth.

Hart's basket — her second straight — gave the Gophers their second lead of the game with 6:42 left.

Grocholski hit a shot clock buzzer-beating three with 5:45 left to put the Gophers up two.

But it didn't last.

The first 10 minutes were brutal. The Gophers held Wisconsin to 13 points on 6-for-19 shooting…

…and they trailed 13-6 after matching their season low in points in a quarter. Minnesota made just two of 17 shots and was 0-for-7 on three-pointers.

That cold streak continued into the second quarter, which began with the Gophers missing their first five shots. Finally Heyer scored on a put-back, the start of a quick 12-4 run that included threes from Heyer and Grocholski and finished with Grocholski's driving layup with 4:54 in the half that gave the Gophers a one-point lead.

It didn't last. The Gophers — who got seven second-quarter points from Grocholski — trailed 26-24.

The Gophers managed to tie the game on Janay Sanders' drive with 6:08 left in the third.

Then, again, the Gophers offense went away.

Wisconsin responded with a 9-0 run over the next 2½ minutes, capped by Grady's three-pointer with 3:39 left in the quarter.

When Grady made a three with 2:22 left in the half the Badgers had a 10-point lead.

Then the Gophers finished the quarter on a 7-0 run. Grocholski hit a three. Battle stole the ball and scored, then she scored again in the paint.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer of this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.