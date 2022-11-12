GOPHERS VOLLEYBALL GAMEDAY

2 p.m. Sunday vs. Indiana at Maturi Pavilion

TV: BTN Plus

Radio: 96.7-FM+

Indiana update: Indiana (13-14, 6-9 Big Ten) was swept by No. 16 Penn State, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Friday in Bloomington, Ind. The loss was the fourth consecutive — each against a ranked team — for the Hoosiers. The Hoosiers had leads in each of the first two sets on Friday and battled back from a six-point deficit to tie the third set 20-20 before falling to the Nittany Lions. Mady Saris, a 6-1 sophomore, had a game-high 12 kills for the Hoosers. It was her 23rd match of the season with at least 10 kills. ... Senior Paula Cerame had 10 digs — the 11th consecutive match she's had at least 10 digs.

Gophers update: The Gophers (16-7, 11-4 Big Ten) have won 10 of thier past 12 matches going into their final regular-season home match of the season and for coach Hugh McCutcheon, who is stepping down as coach at the end of the season. ... The Gophers swept Maryland, 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 on Friday at Maturi Pavilion to improve to 10-4 at home this season. Taylor Landfair had 11 kills and Jenna Wenaas and Carter Booth each had nine kills to pace the Gophers. ... The Gophers' final four regular-season matches (Penn State, Rutgers, Ohio State and Nebraska) are on the road.