The Gophers softball team lost Friday to McNeese 5-4 in 13 innings on the first day of the NCAA softball regional in Seattle.

Minnesota (37-18) took a 2-1 lead in the third inning on Kayla Chavez's solo homer. The Cowgirls (45-14) went ahead 3-2 in the fourth on Rylie Bouvier's two-run homer.

The Gophers got a run in the sixth to tie it at 3 on Taylor Krapf's RBI single up the middle.

McNeese had a runner thrown out at home in the seventh by left fielder Amani Bradley for the third out.

The Cowgirls scored twice in the 13th on Mariana Torres' RBI double and Bouvier's RBI single.

Natalie DenHartog led off the 13th with a homer for the Gophers. Maddy Ehlke hit a double and a teammate walked later in the inning but were stranded.

The Gophers will play the loser of Friday night's game between host Washington and Northern Colorado at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with the loser being eliminated in the four-team bracket.