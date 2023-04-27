Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gophers defensive back Miles Fleming announced Thursday on Twitter that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Fleming played in four games in 2022, mostly on special teams, as a redshirt sophomore after seeing action in three games in 2021 before being sidelined in the final 10 games because of an injury. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

A three-star recruit out of Bishop Hartley High School in Columbus, Ohio, Fleming originally committed to Miami (Ohio) in 2019 before switching to the Gophers.

Fleming thanked coach P.J. Fleck and his staff for his three years at Minnesota. "When things don't go as planned, change your perspective and make them a part of your plan,'' Fleming tweeted.

Fleming is the 15th Gophers scholarship player, and fifth defensive back, to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2022 regular season.