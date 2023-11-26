Jimmy Clark saved the Gophers men's hockey team from a winless weekend at home.

Clark scored with 62 seconds left in overtime after his team blew a two-goal lead in the third period, and the No. 8 Gophers pulled out a 6-5 victory over No. 7 Michigan State on Sunday before an announced crowd of 8,494 at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Clark took a pass from Bryce Brodzinski and beat Spartans goalie Trey Augustine to end the matinée. That capped a four-point day for Brodzinski, who also scored two power-play goals.

Connor Kurth put the Gophers up 4-3 with a breakaway goal 59 seconds into the third period, and Rhett Pitlick, who assisted on Kurth's goal, scored on the power play to make it 5-3 at the 10:15 mark.

But Michigan State pulled within a goal when Nash Nienhuis scored with 4:46 remaining, and with an empty net behind them, the Spartans — who tied the Gophers 3-3 on Friday, then earned the extra point in the Big Ten standings by winning a shootout — forced a second consecutive overtime when Joey Larson scored off a pass from behind the net by freshman Gavin O'Connell, one of only two Minnesotans on their roster.

Brodzinski leads the Gophers with 16 points, and with eight goals he tied Jimmy Snuggerud for the team lead. Jaxon Nelson added three assists, Sam Rinzel had two and Justen Close made 41 saves.

Augustine stopped 35 shots for the Spartans.