Abbey Murphy scored two goals to lead the No. 4 Gophers women's hockey team to a 5-1 victory over No. 8 Cornell on Saturday in the D1 in DC event in Arlington, Va.

Murphy's first goal gave the Gophers a 3-0 lead in the second period. Her second goal, in the first minute of the third period, put the Gophers ahead 4-1.

Sisters Madeline Wethington and Audrey Wethington (shorthanded) scored four minutes apart in the first period to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead.

"Really proud of our team," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We played with a lot of jump and a lot of energy while playing very sound defensively. We also created a bunch off of our powerplay and gained some good momentum and were able to score right after.

"We're happy to be part of this great event in D.C., and are looking forward to getting back home."

In Saturday's other game, St. Thomas, which lost to Cornell 4-1 on Friday, defeated Harvard 4-3.