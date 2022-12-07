GOPHERS MEN'S BASKETBALL GAMEDAY

Thursday, 8 p.m. vs. Michigan • Big Ten Network, 100.3-FM

Gophers update: The Gophers (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) are trying to avoid their first four-game losing streak in the first two months of the season since 2006-07. The losses to UNLV, Virginia Tech and Purdue all happened away from Williams Arena, including 89-70 Sunday against the then No. 5-ranked Boilermakers. Ben Johnson's team opened the season with four straight home games. The last game at the Barn was a 68-60 win vs. Central Michigan on Nov. 17. The U's last victory was 62-61 in overtime vs. Cal Baptist to open the SoCal Challenge in California. That was the first game this season for junior Jamison Battle, who had his best game since returning from a foot injury with 21 points vs. Purdue. Battle had 27 points in a 75-65 win at Michigan last season.

Michigan update: The Wolverines (5-3) could be coming into Thursday's game looking to prove something after back-to-back close losses to top 25 opponents Kentucky (73-69) and Virginia (70-68). Juwan Howard's team received a big blow to its season hopes when starting point guard Jaelin Llewellyn was ruled out for the season with a knee injury suffered in Sunday's loss against Kentucky. Llewellyn was averaging 7.0 points and 2.8 assists in 26 minutes. Wolverines big man Hunter Dickinson, who leads the team in scoring, has scored 23 points in consecutive games. Dickinson had 19 points and 10 rebounds against the Gophers last season.