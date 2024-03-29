NCAA SIOUX FALLS REGIONAL FINAL: GOPHERS VS. BOSTON U.

5:30 p.m. Saturday, Denny Sanford Premier Center

TV, Radio: ESPNU, 103.5-FM

Randy Johnson's preview:

Opening bell: The second-seeded Gophers (23-10-5) and top-seeded Terriers (27-9-2) will meet with a berth in the NCAA Frozen Four in St. Paul on the line. This game marks the second consecutive season that Minnesota and Boston U. have met in the NCAA tournament, with the Gophers winning 6-2 in last year's Frozen Four semifinals in Tampa, Fla. There have been nine NCAA tournament games between the Gophers and Terriers, and Minnesota has won six of them. … Boston U. advanced to the final with a 6-3 win over No. 4 Rochester Institute of Technology, overcoming a slow start behind a goal and an assist each from sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson and freshman center Macklin Celebrini. … The Gophers overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1, beating Nebraska Omaha on two third-period goals by Jaxon Nelson and 34 saves from Justen Close.

Watch them: You want star power? This game has it. The Terriers have 14 NHL draft picks on their roster, and that doesn't include Celebrini, who ranks third nationally in scoring with 61 points on 32 goals and 29 assists. Hutson, an All-America selection last year, is 14-34-48, while Ryan Greene and Jeremy Wilmer each have 36 points. … The Gophers counter with 13 NHL draft picks, including first-rounders Oliver Moore, Sam Rinzel and Jimmy Snuggerud. Senior center Jaxon Nelson, from nearby Magnolia, Minn., has 10 goals in his past seven games.

Pregame reading: The 1989 Gophers came agonizingly close. Now some of their sons get their shot.

Forecast: The Gophers are the least-penalized team in the nation but got into trouble against Nebraska Omaha with nine penalty minutes in the first two periods, including a five-minute major. That torpedoed hopes for a fast start. It would behoove them to stay out of the penalty box against the Terriers, whose power play ranks third nationally at 28.1%. Minnesota displayed poise and perseverance in rallying against Nebraska Omaha. It'll need more of the same against Boston University to earn their third consecutive Frozen Four appearance.

. . .

Sign up here to get Gophers sports news delivered to your inbox for free.