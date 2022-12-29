NEW YORK – A defensive touchdown, a long kickoff return that set up another score and a timely relief appearance from a veteran quarterback added up to a Pinstripe Bowl victory for the Gophers on Thursday at Yankee Stadium.

Sixth-year senior quarterback Tanner Morgan, in relief of the injured Athan Kaliakmanis, threw two touchdown passes, both to Daniel Jackson, as the Gophers outlasted Syracuse 28-20 to win their sixth consecutive bowl game and fourth in a row under coach P.J. Fleck.

Helping tremendously in the Gophers (9-4) turning back the Orange (7-6) were defensive back Coleman Bryson's 70-yard interception return for a touchdown and Quentin Redding's 72-yard kickoff return.

The victory was costly, though, with Kaliakmanis leaving the game in the second quarter after taking a low hit after releasing a pass. Kaliakmanis was assisted off the field by training staff, putting very little weight on his injured leg. He did not return to the game. Also, linebacker Cody Lindenberg suffered a leg injury and left the game for good in the third quarter.

"This team's been resilient all year," Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said. "We've talked about 'for each other' all year. … So thankful to be their coach."

Gophers senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim broke four schools records — career rushing yards, single-season rushing yards, single-season carries and single-season touchdowns — in the first half. He played again briefly as the Gophers ran out the clock at the end of the game, finishing with 16 carries for 71 yards and a TD. That gave Ibrahim 4,668 rushing yards for his career, 1,665 yards this season, 320 carries in 2022 and 20 TDs this year.

The Gophers received the opening kickoff and drove to midfield. Facing third-and-3, Kaliakmanis had to fall on an errant snap by Nathan Boe, who was starting in place of John Michael Schmitz, who opted out of the bowl. The Gophers punted, and Syracuse got the ball at its 24.

The Orange gained 16 yards on their first play when Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II over the middle. Syracuse drove to the Minnesota 41, but an illegal motion penalty on third down short-circuited the possession and the Gophers got the ball at their 15 after a punt.

The Gophers went back to Ibrahim on their second possession, and the senior gained 10 and six yards. The Orange, however, stuffed him for no gain on sedond-and-4 from the 31. On the next play, Kadin Bailey sacked Kaliakmanis for a loss of 9 yards, and the Gophers punted again.

Minnesota's defense forced a three-and-out, with Trill Carter and Kyler Baugh combining for a second-down sack of Shrader.

On the Gophers' third possession, Kaliakmanis' passing set up Ibrahim's 4-yard touchdown dive — his 20th TD this season — for a 7-0 lead with 13:39 left in the second quarter. Kaliakmanis started the nine-play, 62-yard drive with a 21-yard connection on a slant to Jackson to the Orange 41. Ibrahim followed with an 8-yard gain. On third-and-4 from the Syracuse, Kaliakmanis hit Bryce Williams for an 8-yard gain on a swing pass and followed with an 11-yard hookup with Dylan Wright. Another slant to Jackson moved it to the 7 before two Ibrahim runs completed the TD march. Kaliakmanis was 4-for-4 for 47 yards on the drive.

Syracuse reached the Gophers 36 on their next possession, but Shrader's third-down pass was incomplete to Gadsden under tight coverage by Jordan Howden. The Orange went for it on fourth-and-3, but Darius Green stopped Trebor Pena for a 2-yard loss after he caught a swing pass from Shrader.

Kaliakmanis drove the Gophers to the Syracuse 33, hitting Le'Meke Brockington for a 12-yard gain on third-and-8. However, Kaliakmanis suffered his injury on the play. In came Morgan for the first time since the Nov. 5 game at Nebraska. After connecting with tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 10-yard gain, Morgan faced third-and-7 from the 20. The veteran QB found Jackson on a fade to the right corner of the end zone, and the wideout made a spectacular catch, wrestling the ball away from defensive back Jason Simmons, landing in bounds and securing the touchdown grab for a 14-0 Gophers lead with 6:39 left in the first half.

Syracuse drove to its 49 on the next possession, and coach Dino Babers drew boos from the partisan Orange crowd for punting on fourth-and-1 with 3:01 left in the half. The Gophers took over at their 17 after the punt.

Babers' strategy worked as the Orange forced the Gophers to punt and got the ball back at their 14 with 55 seconds left. Shrader hit Devaughn Cooper for 21 yards to the 35, then 31 to the Minnesota 34. With 20 seconds left in the half, Shrader connected with Damien Alford for 29 yards to the 1. Shrader swept in for the TD with 8 seconds left in the half, cutting Minnesota lead to 14-7.

Syracuse got the ball to start the second half and promptly drove to the Gophers 23 behind Shrader's four completions for 50 yards. But an ineligible lineman downfield penalty slowed the momentum, and the Orange settled for Andre Szmyt's 40-yard field goal to cut Minnesota's lead to 14-10 with 10:26 left in the third quarter.

The Gophers went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, and Syracuse began its next possession at its 19, moving quickly to the Minnesota 40. Bryson, however, read an out pattern intended for Gadsden, intercepted the pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown and 21-10 lead with 7:22 left in the third quarter. The interception return was the Gophers first since Coney Durr against Maryland in 2019 and their longest interception return in bowl history and first pick-six in a bowl.

Syracuse's offense kept moving the ball, driving to the Gophers 20 before Jah Joyner pressured Shrader into a third-and-5 incompletion. The Orange settled for a Szmyt's 38-yard field goal, trimming the Minnesota lead to 21-13.

The Gophers responded in a big way on special teams, with Redding taking the kickoff at the 3, weaving his way through defenders and returning the ball 72 yards to the Orange 25. Two plays later, Jackson too a pass from Morgan, bounced off defenders and found the end zone for a 25-yard scoring play and 28-13 Gophers lead with 35 seconds left in the third quarter.

Syracuse cut it to 28-20 with 2:30 left in the fourth quarter on Shrader's 8-yard touchdown scramble on fourth-and-goal. Spann-Ford recovered the ensuing onside kick. Syracuse's Alijah Clark was called for unsportsmanlike conduct with 50 seconds left after the Orange stuff Trey Potts for no gain on third-and-2. That penalty enabled the Gophers and Morgan go into Victory formation and end the game.