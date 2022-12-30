Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Game recap

Offensive MVP

Daniel Jackson, Gophers

The wide receiver caught four passes for 73 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the fourth Gopher with two TD receptions in a bowl game. Jackson's 20-yard contested catch in the corner of the end zone boosted Minnesota's lead to 14-0 after the PAT, and his 25-yard TD grab in the third quarter made it 28-13 with the PAT.

Defensive MVP

Coleman Bryson, Gophers

The freshman defensive back, who earned Pinstripe MVP honors, made seven tackles and had the defensive play of the game, a 70-yard interception return after Syracuse had cut the Gophers' lead to 14-10 in the third quarter and was threatening to score again.

By the numbers

11-12 The Gophers' all-time bowl record. The victory extended Minnesota's bowl win streak to six games, the past four under coach P.J. Fleck.

477 Yards given up by the Gophers, including 294 after halftime.

31 Offensive yards by the Gophers in the second half.