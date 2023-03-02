Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Graduate student Amira Young and junior Shelby Frank were named the Big Ten Athletes of the Championships in track and field, respectively, the conference office announced.

Young won both the 60-meter dash (7.18 seconds) and the 200 (23.31) in Geneva, Ohio, last weekend. Young's time was a meet and conference record.

Frank won the weight throw (79 feet, 2 ½) with the second longest throw in conference history.

Both qualified for the NCAA indoor championships March 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M., as did teammates Akilah Lewis in the 60 and Nyalaam Jok in the high jump. Lewis was second (7.19) in the Big Ten meet in the 60, Jok was third (5-10 ¾) in her specialty.

U's Heise named top forward

Fifth-year forward Taylor Heise of the Gophers was named WCHA Forward of the Year for the second consecutive season after leading the conference in points (51) and goals (19) in 28 games.

She has tallied a conference-leading 62 points in all games and 29 goals, matching a career-high.

