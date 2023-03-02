Former Viking Scott Studwell, former Gopher and North Star Lou Nanne, and former Gopher Linda Roberts, from left, greeted one another at the conclusion of induction ceremonies for the Minnesota Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at the Mall of America.

Seven others also were inducted: Former Gophers swim coach Jean Freeman, former Minneapolis Roosevelt and Wisconsin hockey coach "Badger Bob" Johnson, former Vikings Paul Krause and Mick Tingelhoff, former Lynx star Katie Smith and former Gophers basketball stars Mychal Thompson and Carol Ann Shudlick-Smith.