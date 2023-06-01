Blackduck area: The bite has been slow on area lakes but has started to pick up. Anglers are finding some walleyes by using spinner rigs tipped with a leech, while a jig and a leech are starting to produce on some area lakes, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Brainerd area: As the warm weather moved in over the last week, the walleye bite has been spotty as the walleyes move to deeper waters. Some anglers have been finding walleyes in depths of 12 to 16 feet. Bass have been active on many area lakes, especially near weed edges.

Detroit Lakes area: Northern pike are being found on the weed edges on area lakes. Walleyes have started transitioning away from the shallows and crappies are moving away from beds. Largemouth bass are being caught by anglers fishing from docks, while smallmouth bass are being found in sandy areas.

East Metro: The DNR reports that fishing has remained good in the region, especially on the St. Croix River.

Duluth area: With the surface water temperatures of Lake Superior outside of the immediate Duluth area between 35 to 37 degrees, the surface bite has been limited to the warmer areas near Duluth and along the South Shore. Anglers are catching lake trout, coho, and chinook salmon in the top 20 feet. In colder water, the bite has been generally slow, but anglers are catching lake trout near bottom structure in 90-180 feet of water. Anglers fishing the upper shore, from Twin Points to Hovland, are reporting that the lake trout bite has been fairly good, especially close to bottom structure in depths of 120 to 220 feet. The water temperatures of area rivers have warmed to the upper 50s, and steelhead are being found in the Devil Track and other tributaries.

Ely area: During daytime hours, anglers on area lakes are finding walleyes in depths of 12 to 16 feet. The northern pike action has been good, especially in shallow bays. Smallmouth bass activity has picked up in the last week and, with the rising water temperatures, crappies are moving into shallow bays.