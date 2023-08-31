Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Afton, the orange tabby cat belonging to Gov. Tim Walz and his family, has gone missing.

Walz posted on X on Thursday afternoon about the First Feline's disappearance. Afton has been missing since Saturday.

"We appreciate our neighbors in Saint Paul keeping an eye out for him," Walz wrote. "There will be two very grateful kids over here if Afton finds his way home."

The cat was living with Walz's family at the Eastcliff mansion, located in St. Paul just south of the Lake Street Bridge, their temporary home while their normal residence undergoes renovations. It's typically home to the president of the University of Minnesota, but it was vacant after President Joan Gabel left earlier this year for a position at the University of Pittsburgh.

Afton is 7 years old and a former stray. Online responses to Walz's announcement included expressions of sympathy — and tips for how to get a cat to come home.

"Met this kitty once at a wedding reception," X user "Dr. B-funk" wrote. "Very nice kitty and I hope they get home!"

Afton went missing for a week in 2018 before Walz' daughter found the tabby in a neighbor's garage, the governor wrote on Facebook at the time.

The Animal Humane Society has a page dedicated to Afton. It describes him as a "cuddle bug" known to steal treats meant for guests, and a lover of cupcakes.

"Afton is all about food and affection," the page says.