Minnesota eighth graders last spring registered their worst scores on national exams in 30 years and fourth graders performed significantly worse in both math and reading than they did three years ago, according to data released Monday.

That slide, based on figures from the National Assessment of Educational Performance, "continues trends that we have seen beginning in 2017, prior to COVID," said Kevin Burns, spokesman for the Minnesota Department of Education.

"We expected declines, given the disruption everyone experienced during the pandemic, but that doesn't make these results easier to see," he wrote in an email. "While Minnesota student scores outpace national scores, we must work diligently to take the necessary steps to help all students, across all grades, achieve."

The average score for a Minnesota eighth grader on the assessment this year was 280 out of 300 possible points. That's an 11-point drop in average math scores on the assessment since they were last administered in 2019, compared to the eight point-slide nationally.

In 1992, Minnesota eighth graders averaged a score of 282.

The average fourth grade math score in Minnesota was 239 in 2022, a drop of nine points compared to five points nationally. The state's fourth graders last registered an average score below 240 in 2000.

National Center for Education Statistics Commissioner Peggy Carr said declines of two or three points on the math assessment demonstrate a meaningful slide in academic achievement. She called the national decline in eight-grade math scores "stark."

"It is troubling. It is significant," she said during a call with news media.

Such decreases in academic achievement leave this year's high school freshmen at a disadvantage if they're looking to pursue careers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. Eighth graders should leave middle school with basic understandings of algebra and geometry, she added.

"We need to be concerned about getting these students back on-track so they can be prepared for global competition in these areas, national competition in these areas," Carr said.

Reading scores also dropped for fourth- and eighth-graders both in Minnesota and nationally, but not by nearly as much as they did in math. That makes sense, Carr said, because families usually have various avenues to help their children learn how to read.

A parent may task their offspring with a short reading period in the evening or ask them what a sign on the street says.

"That's not unusual for parents to say," Carr said. "But it is unusual for parents to say, 'Go and calculate that problem you had trouble with a couple of weeks ago.'"

She cautioned against using the newly released results to deduce what impacts remote learning may have had on students' academic performance. Exam administrators only asked students if they spent any time learning remotely in the two years leading up to this year's test, not how much.

"We cannot find anything in this data that says the results we are looking at can be solely, primarily be attributable to how long students stayed in remote learning," Carr said.

She added that it doesn't mean remote learning "didn't have an effect," but that education researchers must dig deeper into the data.

The exams are widely regarded as providing the only results that can fairly be compared across the country.

That's because the assessments are administered every two years to randomly selected fourth- and eighth-graders in all 50 states and the Department of Defense's schools for military families. About 3,000 Minnesota students typically participate.

The state uses its own exam — the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment — to measure student proficiency. Students didn't fare well on that assessment, either, as state exams found fewer than half of Minnesota pupils can do math at grade-level and reading skills have also lagged since the onset of the pandemic.