Minnesota DFL chairman Ken Martin lambasted the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America on Tuesday after the group shared a "statement of solidarity with Palestine" in the wake of Hamas militants' attacks on Israel.

Militants from Hamas, the Palestinian political organization that rules Gaza, stormed into Israel over the weekend, killing hundreds including civilians and taking more than 150 people hostage. Israeli counterattacks killed hundreds more Palestinians.

In its statement Monday, the Twin Cities socialist chapter made no mention of the Israeli civilians who were killed, instead saying its members "are heartbroken" over the violence and abuse that Palestinians have endured from Israeli forces over the years.

"We are resolved to proclaim 'From the River, to the Sea, Palestine will be free!' today and until liberation," the chapter's statement said.

Martin called the statement "appalling" in a social media post Monday and further criticized the socialist group on Tuesday.

"The disgusting statement by the Twin Cities DSA ignored despicable inhumane acts of Hamas terrorists, acting as if this is all justified by previous wrongs," Martin said Tuesday. "When 9/11 happened we didn't try to two-side the issue — terrorists attacked our country, people died, and it needed to be loudly condemned."

Martin said his mother his Jewish and they have relatives who died in the Holocaust.

The state DFL leader said people "can hold two truths at once" — that Hamas' attacks on Israel were wrong and that Palestinians' human rights should also be protected.

Kip Hedges, co-chair of the Twin Cities socialist chapter, did not respond to a request for comment.

Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, also criticized the chapter's statement on Tuesday, as did state Republican leaders.

Frey said "critique of the policies of Israel's ruling coalition is fair game, but to do so while ignoring the atrocities committed against Jews, days ago and historically, will only let history repeat itself."

Minnesota House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, said elected officials who've been endorsed by the Twin Cities socialist group should denounce its recent statement.

"This is a time where all Minnesotans should be coming together to denounce the horrific terrorist attacks and offer our prayers and support for the Israeli people, including the 11 American citizens who lost their lives," Demuth said in a statement Tuesday.

Rift among Democrats

Tensions between the established DFL Party and the ascendant Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) chapter have been growing inside Minneapolis politics in recent years. A potential inflection point is happening right now: Voting is underway for all 13 City Council seats, with the balance of power between Democrats and a more progressive coalition — including a slate of DSA-backed candidates — at stake.

The DSA's growing influence in the political grassroots this year reached a point where a number of DSA-backed candidates also won DFL endorsements, to the chagrin of relatively moderate figures, including Frey.

The Star Tribune asked all five DSA candidates in the Minneapolis election to comment on the chapter's latest statement. As of early afternoon, none had.

A similar intra-left fight has surfaced in St. Paul, where all seven City Council seats are on the ballot and two candidates claim DSA membership and the group's endorsement.

Over the weekend, leading congressional lawmakers from Minnesota were quick to show support for Israel.

"America stands firmly with Israel and condemns the heinous attacks being perpetrated by Hamas terrorists," GOP U.S. House Minority Whip Tom Emmer posted Saturday. "We will support our strongest ally in the Middle East and their right to defend themselves."

Democratic U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who is Jewish, said on social media Saturday morning that "America stands with Israel. The thousands of rockets and attacks on innocent civilians by Iranian-backed Hamas is depraved."

A bipartisan congressional resolution supporting Israel "as it defends itself against the barbaric war launched by Hamas and other terrorists" was announced Tuesday, initially drawing around 390 sponsors and co-sponsors in the U.S. House, according to a news release.

Every member of Minnesota's House delegation signed onto the resolution, except Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar, according to a list provided by a spokesperson for a lawmaker leading the resolution.

Omar's spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Omar and fellow Democratic U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum have been outspoken defenders of Palestinian human rights over the years.

In a Saturday social media post, Omar condemned the attacks by Hamas on civilians in Israel. On Monday, Omar posted that "As the world is condemning Hamas's attacks, we must also oppose an Israeli military response that has already taken the lives of hundreds of Palestinians, including nearly two dozen children."

"Instead of continuing unconditional weapons sales and military aid to Israel, I urge the United States at long last to use its diplomatic might to push for peace," Omar added in another post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Staff writers Dave Orrick and Hunter Woodall contributed to this report.