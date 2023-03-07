More snow is expected to fall across Minnesota later this week, with 4-plus inches total possible across parts of the state, as storms move in from the Dakotas.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a hazardous weather outlook, but the snow will likely not arrive to the Twin Cities until late afternoon Wednesday, weather service meteorologist Brent Hewett said. The agency initially issued the outlook for the whole state, but removed much of central Minnesota Monday night.

The Twin Cities could get 2 to 4 inches on Thursday.

The heaviest snow will come Thursday night through Friday morning, he added. The worst travel conditions will be during that period, Hewett said.

"The timing is still fluid since we're a couple days out, but ideally if it arrives after the afternoon commute home Thursday that would be perfect, so that's our main concern," Hewett said.

The southern half of the state is expected to get somewhat more snow. Those who do have to travel Thursday or Friday are advised to make sure they have winter survival kits, Hewett said.

The snow is expected to be on the wetter side given it's March, but it won't be as slushy as the snow overnight Sunday into Monday. For more specific predictions on snow amounts based on region, the agency updates those regularly online at weather.gov/mpx/.