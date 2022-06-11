New housing, streets, water projects and a recreation center in Rochester. Jails in Winona and Rice counties. A pedestrian bridge over Highway 36 in Roseville. Community buildings and park improvements in Bloomington, Brooklyn Center, Edina and Golden Valley.

These are among nearly $1 billion in projects cities and counties across Minnesota want to pay for using local sales taxes this year. Those requests were included as part of tax negotiations at the Minnesota Legislature, but legislators adjourned their regular session in May without passing a tax bill.

Without legislative approval, those requests are in limbo. And those communities face delays and cost overruns that could push the added expense to taxpayers.

In Aitkin, city staff had to rent office space for $1,100 a month over the past two years as the police department outgrew the city's municipal building. If legislators fail to broker a deal for a special legislative session this year, the city must delay construction of a new building to hold police, firefighters, city administration and a possible community center.

"We're not in any position to build anything," Aitkin Mayor Megan Workman said.

Legislators reached a global tax agreement earlier this year and a tiny part of it authorized local governments to ask voters to approve projects in 15 cities and two counties totaling about $944 million. Another $10 million would go to four communities with projects the Legislature approved last year, but that required more money due to construction cost increases.

Dozens of cities and counties throughout Minnesota adopted their own local sales taxes that come on top of the state's 6.875% sales tax rate. Those local sales taxes, most often between .5% and 1%, help pay for an array of new buildings, sports stadiums and improvements.

More cities and counties are looking to enact their own local sales taxes as state aid fails to keep up with demand and local elected leaders try to keep property taxes in check.

A community needs legislative approval and then local voter approval before enacting a new sales tax. Voters must approve each project individually and all local sales taxes must have a firm end date, under state law.

Recent state law changes have limited what kind of projects sales taxes can fund and mandates legislative approval before a city or county can hold a vote. The delay at the Capitol means communities may not be able to put sales tax proposals on the ballot this fall.

If lawmakers don't pass a tax bill this year, those cities and counties will have to go back to the Legislature with new requests in 2023 to restart the process.

"Frankly, we're going to have at least 47 new legislators," said Gary Carlson, a lobbyist with the League of Minnesota Cities. "About a quarter of the Legislature will be new, so it's not clear that every proposal would be basically re-ratified next year the same way it was this year."

Waiting and planning

Communities are anxious to see whether state leaders can successfully negotiate a special session.

Bloomington seeks $150 million in local sales tax funding over the next 20 years to renovate the city's Ice Garden, Dwan Golf Course and Center for the Arts, as well as build a new health and wellness center.

A spokesperson for the city of Bloomington said city officials were "hopeful that that legislative leadership and the governor will come to agreement" so a referendum could go before voters in November.

Rochester has had a local sales tax in place since 1983 and then renewed it in 2013. Rochester's current sales tax expires in 2024, but the city wants to raise an additional $205 million over 16 and a half years to improve the city's streets, water quality, housing stock and build a $65 million recreation center.

"We are anxiously awaiting any determination of a special session at the Legislature," City Administrator Alison Zelms said.

Rochester city officials were already pivoting to the public campaign for voters to approve the tax hike by better defining how the money would be spent in the run up to the November elections, including more details on the recreation complex.

As legislators and Gov. Tim Walz deadlocked in April, the Rochester City Council voted 3-2 to hold off on design work for the complex. Council members said the city needed to know whether the state would approve its sales tax before it could commit to funding a design team.

Some communities can afford to wait. The city of Henderson is requesting $240,000 to make campground and trail improvements, but that project would be done with flood control and street reconstruction work along Highway 93, which is still a few years off.

"It would be easier if (a tax bill) happened, but we can afford to wait," Henderson City Administrator Lon Berberich said.

Winona County is in the middle of a $28 million project to build a new jail that relies on money from a local sales tax that is still hung up in the tax package. Its current 83-bed jail was built in the 1970s and has been out of compliance with the state for almost as long. The Minnesota Department of Corrections ordered Winona County in 2016 to fix its issues and close the jail by fall 2021.

Interim County Administrator Maureen Holte said the Winona County Board may have to use county reserves or potentially raise property taxes to start paying project bonds if a tax package isn't passed soon.

"We do need to pass something that will cover it for the 2023 budget," Holte said.

For Aitkin, city officials say a sales tax is imperative for the community of about 2,300 people. Half of the residents are only there in the summer months and the city is hoping robust sales taxes paid by visitors will help pay for a planned $8.3 million municipal building, as well as $1 million in parks and recreation improvements.

Workman, Aitkin's mayor, said the city's playground equipment is decades old. A merry-go-round at a city park was a notable feature when her husband was a kid. He's nearly 50.

City officials are reluctant to lean harder on local property taxes. The city passed substantial property tax hikes in recent years, 14% in 2021, 20% in 2022.

"Those increases are just to make our budget," Workman said. "There's no frills."