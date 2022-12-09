Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Shortly before a 10 p.m. performance at the 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival in Minneapolis in October, Mary Mack joked that she was getting too old for late-night sets.

NBC disagrees.

The Minnesota-based comic will appear Friday on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," one of the highest profile gigs on network television.

"Good news everybody: I got my saliva test result back and it said I was funny, so I get to go on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this evening," she posted Friday morning on Facebook. "Drink an extra cup o' Joe so you can stay up and watch. Also somebody might need to go over and help my mom with her antenna..."

Miley Cyrus and "Grey's Anatomy" star Jesse Williams are also on the bill.

In addition to a busy road schedule, Mack provides a voice for Hulu's animated comedy, "Solar Opposites," which was recently renewed for a fifth season.

She's scheduled to perform next weekend at the Laughing Tap in Milwaukee.

"The Tonight Show" airs at 10:35 p.m. weekdays on KARE, Ch. 11.