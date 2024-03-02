Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

Rochester Century/John Marshall (22-4-2) vs. [2] Chanhassen (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Cretin-Derham Hall (17-10-1) vs. [3] Centennial (19-7-2), 1 p.m.

[1] Edina (23-4-1) vs. Elk River/Zimmerman (18-9-1), 6 p.m.

[4] White Bear Lake (20-7-1) vs. [5] Grand Rapids (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Class 1A quarterfinal schedule

New Ulm (23-5-0) vs. [2] Warroad (23-5-0), 11 a.m.

Northfield (22-4-2) vs. [3] St. Cloud Cathedral (23-4-1), 1 p.m.

Alexandria (19-9-1) vs. [1] Hermantown (18-8-2), 6 p.m.

[5] Orono (20-8-0) vs. [4] Mahtomedi (17-11-0), 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Class 1A: 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday

Championship games

Class 1A: noon Saturday

Class 2A: 7 p.m. Saturday

Tournament brackets

Class 2A | Class 1A

Tickets, TV

Ch. 45 will stream all three rounds for free and will televise the semifinals and championship games. Link to the streams and find other details on how to watch here. Tickets to the event range from $13 to $20 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

More coverage

The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.