The state baseball semifinals in Class 4A were postponed until today by rain while semis in the three other classes were played on Wednesday in St. Cloud and Chaska.
Those two games join semifinals in boys' and girls' lacrosse and the final day of the boys' club voplleyball tournament on Thursday's state tournament schedule.
Baseball
Today's games at CHS Field:
Maple Grove vs. Farmington, noon
Chanhassen vs. Stillwater, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday's oundup: Benilde-St. Margaret's rallies past Grand Rapids, into Class 3A final
A familiar but fresh face lifts Maple Grove into the Class 4A semifinals.
Today's schedule and scores | Tournament brackets | Tickets | Livestreams
Lacrosse
Today's semifinal games: Girls | Boys
Boys' quarterfinals: Centennial knocks off No. 2 seed Chanhassen.
Girls' quarterfinals: Benilde-St. Margaret's feeds the habit, wins in OT.
Boys' schedule and scores | Girls' schedule and scores |
Boys' bracket | Girls' bracket | Tickets | Livestreams
Golf
VanArragon wins girls' Class 3A golf tournament
Blaine's Kathryn VanArragon shoots a 65, leads 3A girls' tournament.
Boys' volleyball
Today's games at Shakopee High School
Semifinals at 1 p.m., finals at 5 p.m.
