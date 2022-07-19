Minnesota United midfielder Emanuel Reynoso was named MLS player of the week on Monday after scoring both goals Saturday in a 2-0 victory over D.C. United.

Reynoso has delivered three multi-goal games since June 29, all Loons victories. He has six goals and two assists in his past five games.

Another Aurora sellout

Minnesota Aurora announced it sold out Saturday's USL W League championship game in less than 24 hours. The Aurora, who have drawn sellout crowds of 6,200 for their first two playoff games, will play South Georgia Tormenta FC for the title at TCO Stadium, starting at 7 p.m.

The game will be streamed on wcco.com.

Wild honored by PHWA

For the third consecutive season, the Minnesota Wild is a winner of the Dick Dillman Award, given to outstanding NHL public relations staffs by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

The Wild staff of Aaron Sickman and Megan Kogut shares the award with the Philadelphia Flyers. The late Dick Dillman was media relations director for the Minnesota North Stars for 21 seasons.

Gophers update

Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim was one of 85 players named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which goes to the most outstanding player in college football.

The Big Ten announced that quarterback Tanner Morgan, safety Tyler Nubin, center John Michael Schmitz and linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin will represent the Gophers at Big Ten Media Days, July 26-27 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Greve in control early

Former Gophers golfer Ben Greve shot 6-under-par 66 on his home course of Olympic Hills in Eden Prairie to lead by four shots after Round 1 of the three-round Minnesota State Amateur.